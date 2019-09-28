Group rescued from lift at Sheffield hotel after being stuck for an HOUR

A group of people who were left trapped in a stuck lift at a Sheffield hotel for around an hour were overjoyed when they were rescued by firefighters last night.

By Sarah Marshall
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 07:51 am
Firefighters in action

A crew from Elm Lane was sent out to the Premier Inn in Attercliffe Common, Attercliffe at around 8pm.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “We carried out a lift rescue at the Attercliffe Premier Inn.

“There were four people stuck. I think they were very relieved to be rescued!”