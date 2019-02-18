Group of MPs set to resign from Labour  

A small group of MPs look set to announce their resignations from Labour, according to reports.

According to party sources, at least four backbenchers who disagree with the Labour leadership over its handling of Brexit and anti-Semitism are thought likely to break away.

Jeremy Corbyn.

They are expected to announce their departure at an event later on Monday morning.

This comes after former Barnsley East MP Michael Dugher said he intends to quit the party.

Senior Labour figures, including deputy leader Tom Watson, have also called on those thinking of quitting to keep the party united so it is "electorally viable."

But anger over the leadership's refusal to get behind calls for another EU referendum, combined with dismay at its handling of anti-Semitism allegations, have led so-called "moderate" MPs already disillusioned with Mr Corbyn's leadership, to consider their future.