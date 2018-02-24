Group of 70 Doncaster Rovers fans moved out of Rotherham town centre by police

Police have moved around 70 Doncaster Rovers supporters, who they believe were intent on causing trouble at this afternoon's South Yorkshire derby, out of Rotherham town centre.

Chief Insp Iain Chorlton, match commander for the clash between Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers at the New York Stadium, said the group arrived in Rotherham at around 9am this morning.

The New York Stadium.

He said: "There has been a group of Doncaster fans that have come purely to cause antisocial behaviour and crime and they have turned up very early in Rotherham and they have been dispersed out of Rotherham.

"This was very much intelligence driven and we have used our powers to disperse of them out of the town centre. More than 70 fans have been issued with dispersal orders which is quite unusual to be honest, especially as early as they arrived.

"We don't want anything to ruin fans' enjoyment of the game today."

More than 100 officers are on duty for the game after supporters clashed during the reverse fixture at the Keepmoat Stadium in November and supporters' bags will also be searched on the turnstiles before the match, which kicks off at 3pm.