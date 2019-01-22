Gritting teams announce their plans as snow forecast for Sheffield

Gritters will take to the streets of Sheffield tonight as a band of heavy sleet and snow showers move across the country.

Sheffield Council contractor Amey said its gritting teams were closely monitoring weather conditions with heavy snow already affecting high routes in the city.

The scene looking over Sheffield. Picture: @SnowWatcherUK

It said its gritters had treated all routes at 9.30am this morning and will take to the streets again at 8.30pm tonight, with temperatures expected to plummet to -1°C.

The Met Office has issued a yellow ‘be aware’ warning for ice, which is valid from 4pm today (Tuesday) until 11am on Wednesday.