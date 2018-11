Gritters will be out on the streets of Sheffield tonight as temperatures plummet and snow hits some parts of the area.

Sheffield Council contractor Amey said its fleet would be out to treat roads above 200m from 11.30pm, with temperatures expected to drop as low as 0°C.

Sheffield gritters at the Olive Grove Depot. Picture: Marie Caley.

It said no gritting would be carried out below 200m.