Gritters to take to Sheffield’s roads tonight as forecasters warn of freezing temperatures 

Have your say

Gritters will be out across Sheffield tonight as forecasters warn of freezing temperatures and icy roads in some parts of the city.

Sheffield Council contractor Amey said its fleet would be out gritting roads across the city from 9pm tonight, with temperatures expected to drop to as low as -2°C.

Sheffield gritters on standby at the Olive Grove Depot.

READ MORE: Underwater divers join search for Sheffield College student not seen for more than a month

The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for Tuesday, warning people of widespread ice which could lead to injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Those wishing to travel by road or rail are warned that journey times may also be affected.

READ MORE: Eerie glimpse inside now demolished Sheffield swimming pool – VIDEO

Rain and hill snow is expected tonight, with clearer and colder conditions drawing in as the evening progresses.

Tuesday will be sunny but icy to start, with isolated showers developing during the afternoon which could fall as hail, sleet or snow.

The outlook for the rest of the week remains dry and sunny, but cold on Wednesday with the potential for more snow on Thursday.

READ MORE: Work on Sheffield’s River Don to reduce flood risk from falling trees

Friday will appear milder, with patchy rain in some areas.