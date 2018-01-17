Gritters to hit Sheffield roads from 6pm but council warns streets may not be 'ice free' tomorrow

Streets Ahead have revealed that gritters will hit the streets of Sheffield tonight with more 'freezing temperatures' expected tonight.

Temperatures in Sheffield are expected to drop to around 1C overnight and Sheffield City Council have warned roads may be icy as a result.

From 6pm this evening, 16 of the council's gritters will be working through the night to disperse around 200 tonnes of grit.

However, Streets Ahead have warned commuters to be cautious travelling in the morning as even treated roads may not be ice free.

A spokesperson said: "Freezing temperatures and snow showers have been forecast again tonight so Streets Ahead gritters, including farmers, will be out to deliver precautionary gritting.

"From 6.00pm this evening, 16 gritters will be working through the night to disperse around 200 tonnes of grit.

"Although Streets Ahead delivers a robust winter service, we cannot guarantee that even treated roads will be ice free.

"We would therefore urge motorists to plan their journeys in advance, leave plenty of time to reach their destination and drive according to the prevailing weather conditions."

Sheffield motorists have battled against adverse weather and road conditions throughout the day as snow settled across the city throughout the night.

Buses were diverted and schools and roads were closed as a result of the snow whilst many vehicles were left stranded.

However, no snow has been forecast for Sheffield tomorrow but a yellow warning of wind remains in place from midnight up until 9am tomorrow morning.

The Met Office has warned that some snow and icy patches are expected across the country tonight and tomorrow morning.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Showers of rain, sleet and snow are expected to continue through Wednesday night and into Thursday morning bringing the risk of further accumulations of snow and icy patches.

"Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

"Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, especially where showers wash off treatment and on untreated pavements and cycle paths."