Gritters out on the streets of Sheffield tonight as cold spell sweeps in

Gritters will take to the streets of Sheffield tonight as temperatures plummet and forecasters warned of icy roads in some parts of the city.

Sheffield Council contractor Amey said its fleet would be out on high routes above 200m from 6pm, with temperatures expected to plummet towards freezing overnight.

Sheffield Gritters on standby at the Olive Grove Depot. Picture: Marie Caley

The Met Office said it would remain dry overnight with temperatures expected to drop to 0°C.

Thursday will be dry with bright or sunny spells in the west but cloudier with further coastal showers, some wintry over the Moors early.

It will feel bitterly cold, with a widespread frost developing overnight on Thursday into Friday.