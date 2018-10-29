Gritters out again as Sheffield braces itself for another cold night

Gritters will take to the streets of Sheffield tonight as an Arctic blast continues to bring bitterly cold weather to the city.

Sheffield Council contractor Amey, who look after the city's roads as part of the Streets Ahead contract, said its fleet would be out on high ground and ‘known wet spots’ on Monday.

It comes after temperatures dropped as low as -2°C overnight on Sunday and snow fell in parts of Sheffield on Saturday.

