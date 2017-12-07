Gritters on standby as Sheffield braces for heavy snow

Snowfall and low temperatures are expected over the weekend and Sheffield's Streets Ahead team will be out gritting to keep the city moving and to reduce the risk of ice forming on the roads.

SNOW ALERT: Weather warning as forecasters predict up to 20cm of snow for Sheffield on Friday and Saturday

Lynsey Connelly, Amey Highways Operations Manager said: “We monitor the weather and road conditions 24/7 during the winter months and are prepared to deal with snow clearance this weekend if the predicted snowfall occurs. We also have over 2,000 grit bins for members of the public to use.”

She added: “We urge people to take care if they are out and about and travelling in wintry conditions and if driving, to drive appropriately for the conditions and allow extra time for journeys.”