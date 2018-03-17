Gritters monitoring Sheffield road conditions as up to 10cm of snow forecast

Gritters will be out across the streets of Sheffield once again this afternoon and tonight with up to 10cm of snow expected to fall in some parts of the city.

Amey, who are in charge of gritting Sheffield's streets as part of the £2.2 billion highway improvement contract, said its fleet had been out overnight on Friday and were expecting to be out again later this afternoon and through the evening and overnight.

Gritting teams are monitoring the weather and state of Sheffield's roads.

A spokesman said the team were monitoring the conditions on roads across the city as snow showers continue through the day and were expecting to be out treating roads overnight.

A Met Office amber 'be alert' warning comes into force at 4pm and will remain in place until 9am on Sunday.

The Met Office said: "Snow accumulations will be variable across the area as showers are expected to organise into bands. Whilst some areas will receive relatively small amounts of snow, narrow bands of 5-10 cm of snow are likely, with a chance of 15 cm over higher ground.

"Strong easterly winds will result in some drifting of lying snow, and lead to a significant wind chill. Showers are expected to become more isolated through Sunday morning."