Gritters will take to the streets of Sheffield tonight as temperatures fall once again.

Sheffield Council contractor Amey, who look after the city's roads as part of the Streets Ahead contract, said its fleet would be out this evening.

Sheffield gritters on standby at the Olive Grove Depot. Picture: Marie Caley.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as 1°C.