News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Wednesday’s XI for Leeds United sees interesting formation return
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
United boss responds to Baldock transfer talk after AEK Athens links
United close to McAtee breakthrough amid Everton deadline race

Gripple Glide Fest raises £3,000 for St Luke’s Hospice

The team at award-winning Sheffield company Gripple raised more than £3,000 for St Luke’s Hospice with a special day of fun activities for their staff, family and friends.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 18:46 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2023, 18:46 BST

Glide Fest, which was held at Gripple’s Glide House in Attercliffe, included live music, a barbecue and a host of other fundraising activities, including games and raffles.

And even though wet weather meant the event had to be moved indoors, that didn’t dampen the fundraising efforts, with the day raising a final total of £3,154.43 for St Luke’s patient care.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Gripple team are long-standing and extremely enthusiastic supporters of everything we do,” said St Luke’s Trainee Fundraiser Gemma Lancaster.

“Glide Fest was a great example how this extremely important partnership works and we are delighted that even a wet British summer did nothing to dampen Gripple’s passion for fundraising.”

Related topics:St Luke's HospiceSheffield