Gripple Glide Fest raises £3,000 for St Luke’s Hospice
The team at award-winning Sheffield company Gripple raised more than £3,000 for St Luke’s Hospice with a special day of fun activities for their staff, family and friends.
Glide Fest, which was held at Gripple’s Glide House in Attercliffe, included live music, a barbecue and a host of other fundraising activities, including games and raffles.
And even though wet weather meant the event had to be moved indoors, that didn’t dampen the fundraising efforts, with the day raising a final total of £3,154.43 for St Luke’s patient care.
“The Gripple team are long-standing and extremely enthusiastic supporters of everything we do,” said St Luke’s Trainee Fundraiser Gemma Lancaster.
“Glide Fest was a great example how this extremely important partnership works and we are delighted that even a wet British summer did nothing to dampen Gripple’s passion for fundraising.”