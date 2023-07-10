News you can trust since 1887
Gripple Foundation supports the music of Lost Chord UK

South Yorkshire music and dementia charity Lost Chord UK’s acclaimed Soup and Song scheme is set to extend thanks to a donation from the Gripple Foundation.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 10th Jul 2023, 13:38 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 13:38 BST

Lost Chord UK is the charity that provides vital interactive music sessions for people living with dementia in care home and day centres across the region and nationally.

Among a range of new services being developed throughout 2023 is its Soup and Song sessions.

Free to attend, the 90-minute sessions feature singer Lost Chord UK musicians, community singing and a light soup lunch.

Lost Chord's Pete Dye and Paul JoynesLost Chord's Pete Dye and Paul Joynes
After a successful trial at St Gerard’s Catholic Church in Thrybergh, the project was extended to cover Maltby, Dinnington, Kimberworth, Ravenfield and the New York Stadium in Rotherham.

And now the winning blend of music and companionship is coming to Wales Kiveton Methodist Church thanks to a £500 donation from the Gripple Foundation.

Local care homes and the whole community will be invited to attend when monthly sessions begin at the church on September 14 at 12 noon.”

The Gripple Foundation is a progression of award-winning Sheffield company Gripple’s former Charities Team and is now responsible for all Gripple charity and community activity.

