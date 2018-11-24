If you could ask a question of Sheffield Council’s cabinet, what would it be?

Star Cabinet is back and we are giving you, our readers, the chance to discuss issues face to face with this city’s political leaders.

The Star Q&A session with Sheffield City Council councillors and Sheffield Star readers. Picture: Chris Etchells

Every member of Sheffield Council’s cabinet, including leader Julie Dore, will be taking part and what they talk about is in your hands.

The beauty of Star Cabinet is the fact it is impossible to predict what will come up.

While I like to think I am fairly well informed about issues in Sheffield, there are always questions which take me by surprise.

Your cabinet and your local newspaper are holding this event together because we want to hear about those things which don’t always get publicity.

We also believe it is only right for individuals to be able to ask questions and hold their own councillors to account, or even tell them what they’re doing things well.

That is why we have worked with your cabinet members to create this opportunity – so you can raise the issues that matter most to you.

This is your chance to get answers to something which you have been pondering for a while, the most talked-about issue in your neighbourhood or a problem that needs more action.

You could also give feedback on something great which is going on in Sheffield but deserves more publicity or support.

You choose the questions, your elected members will give the answers and we’ll publish both in The Star.

It is that simple.

Star Cabinet will take place in Sheffield’s Winter Garden from 6pm on Wednesday.

This is an open invite to Star readers but you do need your name on the list. All you need to do is get in touch with us and let us know your name, contact details, which cabinet member your question is for and what you want to ask.

No subject is off the table – it is completely up to you what we talk about on the night.

n Email nancy.fielder@jpress.co.uk; call me on 0114 2521340 or write to Nancy Fielder (Star Cabinet), Editor, The Star, 2 Pinfold Street, Sheffield, S1 2GU

Your cabinet members and their portfolios:

Councillor Julie Dore – chair and leader of the council

Councillor Olivia Blake – deputy leader and cabinet member for finance

Councillor Mazher Iqbal – cabinet member for business and investment

Councillor Jackie Drayton – cabinet member for children and families

Councillor Mary Lea – cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure

Councillor Jayne Dunn – cabinet member for education and skills

Councillor Lewis Dagnall – cabinet member for environment and streetscene

Councillor Chris Peace – cabinet member for health and social care

Councillor Jim Steinke – cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety

Councillor Jack Scott – cabinet member for transport and development