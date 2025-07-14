‘We shouldn't have to live like this.’

A grieving grandmother has described how she’s been left to “struggle alone” after becoming the sole carer of her late daughter’s three young boys - two of whom have ADHD - all while living in an overcrowded two-bedroom council house.

Jayne, aged 62, has been sleeping on the floor since October 14, the day her daughter Jade Elizabeth Wragg Varley tragically died following a sudden infection after routine surgery at just 33.

“I’m really struggling,” says Jayne. | Contributed

Jayne’s daughter Jade had been battling ill health for months, but her condition deteriorated rapidly after surgery in early October.

Her close friend Rose Robinson, who set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs, said at the time: “Her family are going through so much now.”

Jayne said she’s doing her best to hold it all together for the boys but is calling on Sheffield Council to step in.

“The boys have been through enough already,” she explained.

Jade Elizabeth Wragg Varley, a Sheffield mum-of-three from Fox Hill, passed away on October 14 after developing sepsis following an operation. She was 33. | UGC

Now, Jayne is caring full-time for Jade’s three sons, a responsibility she took on without question, but one she said is made almost impossible by their cramped living conditions in Fox Hill.

“I sleep on the floor so the boys can all have a bed,” Jayne told The Star.

“I’ve asked the council for a bigger place, but they said there’s nothing available.

“Then I asked if they could build a partition - just something to give us all a bit of privacy - but they said no to that too.”

Two of the boys have ADHD and need additional support both at home and at school.

Jayne attends regular meetings with teachers and staff to manage their needs, while also juggling the demands of daily care.

“The boys are not handling school well,” she said.

“Their behaviour has worsened since losing their mum, and it’s affecting their concentration, it translates into the home too.”

She added: “We all have trauma from Jade’s death but especially the boys. They’re pining for their mum.”

Jayne describes the situation as “traumatic” - not only because of the emotional weight of raising three grieving children, but the physical toll it’s taking on her wellbeing.

“I’m 62 years old, it’s a very difficult situation to be in, looking after such young, energetic boys 24/7.”

“I’m really struggling,” she said.

When contacted, Sheffield City Council say they were aware of the case and will be sending a local neighbourhood team to visit the Jayne on July 24.

They also suggested contacting the Council’s Housing Service to discuss any issues before then.