Grieving father turned to “self-destruction” as he attacked partner and smashed pots and pans

A grief-stricken man who had turned to “self-destruction” after the loss of a still-born child has been spared from jail following three assaults.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 24 how Stephen Gregory, 42, of Hurst Rise, Matlock, assaulted his partner and two others after he admitted he had been drinking and smoking cannabis.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said a still-birth had affected Gregory and had put him on a road to “self-destruction” and drinking.

Mrs Allsop added that people had been at the couple’s home and Gregory had cooked a meal and he had been drinking and his partner went to bed but was woken at 7am.

Gregory was shouting and swearing before he assaulted one victim, according to Mrs Allsop, and then grabbed his partner by the throat and grabbed her a second time by her arm and throat.

Mrs Allsop said the defendant assaulted a further person in the property and damaged pots, pans, CDs and a mirror during the incident on December 28.

Gregory told police he had been extremely drunk and had been under the influence of cannabis and could not remember what had happened.

He said he was struggling with the death a new-born baby and he had been to a doctor and had been prescribed anti-depressants.

Police, who also found Gregory was in possession of cannabis, stated that he had shown genuine remorse and was tearful.

Gregory pleaded guilty to three counts of assault, causing criminal damage and to possessing cannabis.

Defence solicitor John Wilford said: “He is 42 and never been in trouble before and his family are here and they have never seen him in an argument.”

Mr Wilford added: “He and his partner both agree that the catalyst was the still-birth of the child in November and since then he has gone on a self-destructive path.”

Gregory had continued to drink, according to Mr Wilford, after everyone else had gone to bed and he lost control.

Mr Wilford said: “This is not an escalation of behaviour. It is a one-off incident in a man’s life who is 42 and never been in contact with the law before and fortunately there was no serious injury.”

Magistrates, who also noted that Gregory’s partner was kicked to the stomach, sentenced the defendant to 17 weeks of custody suspended for 18 months with a Building Better Relationships programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Gregory was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.