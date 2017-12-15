Grieving Chesterfield parents pay tribute to their ‘fantastic’ son

Have your say

The parents of a Chesterfield man who took his own life earlier this year have said he was ‘their world’.

Kevin Jacques worked as a senior charge nurse in the A&E department at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

On Monday, May 29, the 31-year-old’s body was found in the garage of his home on Delves Close in Walton.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Kevin was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards.

Concluding the inquest into Kevin’s death earlier today (Friday), senior coroner Dr Robert Hunter said he was satisfied he had taken his own life.

After the hearing, Kevin’s parents, Paul and Andrea, paid an emotional tribute to their ‘fantastic’ son.

“He was loved by everybody,” said Paul.

“After he died we received messages from all over the world - from paramedics, nurses, doctors and consultants that he had worked with.

“At his funeral, the church was so full they had to put loudspeakers outside.

“They even put on a special bus service from the hospital so everybody could get there.”

Andrea also revealed that Kevin - who was the couple’s only child - was Chesterfield’s first ‘test tube baby’ to be born with the help of IVF specialist, Dr Robert Winston.

“He was special from the moment he was born,” she said.

During the inquest, Dr Hunter considered evidence from a post-mortem examination carried out on Kevin’s body as well as a report submitted by Derbyshire police.

As well as physical wounds, the pathologist’s report also noted that Kevin had suffered with depression in the past.

It was furthermore found that this had begun to affect his work at Chesterfield Royal Hospital - a job he loved.

Nevertheless, his father Paul said Kevin’s death had still come ‘completely out of the blue’.

The police report concluded that there had been ‘no third party involvement’ in Kevin’s death.

In concluding the inquest, Dr Hunter said he was satisfied ‘beyond all reasonable doubt’ that Kevin had intended to take his own life.

He ended the hearing by extending his ‘deepest condolences’ to Kevin’s parents, urging them - if possible - to think of all the good times he had shared with his family, friends and colleagues.