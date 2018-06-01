Greens behind Sheffield's new public drinking fountains

Green members on Sheffield City Council will propose a motion to discuss improving dental health and reduce plastic waste in the city at a meeting next week.

The motion is being proposed by City Ward Councillor Douglas Johnson and seconded by Broomhill and Sharrow Vale Councillor Kaltum Rivers - both from the Greens.

The motion will state that the Greens first proposed the idea of public drinking fountains at a meeting in 2017, which has subsequently been adopted by the ruling Labour administration.

“The Green Group budget amendment in 2018 included a proposal to introduce drinking water fountains in the city centre and major parks, helping to improve health and reduce consumption of disposable plastics; and therefore welcomes the introduction of new publicly accessible drinking fountains in Sheffield City Centre,” the motion states.

“Tooth decay in children is a strong indicator of inequality and has a serious adverse effect on childhood health and life chances, leading to school absence and unnecessary surgery,” the motion will also state.

The meeting is set to take place at 2pm on Wednesday, June 6 at Sheffield Town Hall.