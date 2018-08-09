Green light for new Hillsborough micropub

A new micropub in a Hillsborough arcade has been given the green light - despite a raft of objections from residents.

The new establishment, the first pub venture from recently established Kelham Island brewer Brass Monkey, has a maximum capacity of 24 and will sell traditional ales.

Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub committee granted them a licence by majority decision, after residents on Middlewood Road complained the new premises would increase noise nuisance, outside drinking and anti-social behaviour.

They claimed that the pub would become a haven for football fans walking to the Sheffield Wednesday ground on match days, claiming they regularly witnessed violence due to football.

But Brass Monkey director Martin McGrail said the establishment would not open until 3pm, and security would be used to turn football fans away if they tried to enter the premises on the way home.

He told the hearing: “The football crowd would be detrimental to our business. We don’t want to attract the football crowd, but if you were to say to us ‘don’t open on match days’, then that would be detrimental to business as well.

“We want to build a brand and open up into the community.”

Co-director Stacy Reed said they would get the premises sound proofed, but there would be no music, no food, and the typical drinker of traditional craft ales is over the age of 30 and well behaved.

“A lot of pubs closed their tap houses to make room for the food trade, and they appeal to the sort of drinker who used to prefer the tap house. If you go to a micropub it’s for specialist drinkers - for people who love real ales. It’s a specialist hobby really.

“It’s for people who want to sit and have a quiet drink and a laugh.”

The pair also told the hearing that they would put rules in place to ensure customers smoked away from the premises and nearby houses, would only take in deliveries and dispose of waste during daytime hours, and would not permit customers to drink outside.

An initial application included provision for tables outside, but they said they had now ruled the idea and that all drinking would take place indoors.

They said they would also sell ale to be taken away from the premises in bottles, but this would be sealed and, based on other micropubs, were typically brought as presents or ‘if someone particularly liked an ale they might decide to take some home’.

They also told the hearing that they had employed Wendy Douglas, of Langsett Road, Hillfoot, as the licensee - who has more than 35 years’ experience in the pub trade.

The same venue will be back in front of councillors next week as they apply for change of use permission at the authority’s planning and highways committee on August 14 at Sheffield Town Hall.