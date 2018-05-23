Green light for luxury cat hotel in Sheffield suburb

Plans to build a cattery at a property near Fulwood have been approval by members of Sheffield City Council.

Applicants James Ansell and Amy Wakefield have been given permission to erect the building at an address on School Green Lane, to run a franchise of the Longcroft Luxury Cat Hotel franchise, which, has a number of catteries around the country.

The meeting of Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee on Tuesday, May 22 was told that the business would provides low-key, high quality, niche service for cat owners and their catteries are designed to cater for small numbers of cats.

Around 35 letters of objection have been received from residents, raising concerns over noise, parking and privacy.

The proposal also received six letters of support.