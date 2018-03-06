Green Future plan dismissed as "feeble"

A 25-year Government plan to improve the environment has been slammed as “weak, vague and feeble” by a Sheffield councillor.

The Government has launched a new strategy called “A Green Future: Our 25 Year Plan to Improve the Environment” but both Sheffield councillors and environmental groups have criticised the plan for not tackling air quality, climate change and fracking.

Sheffield Labour also says the timespan is far too long and ministers should instead be focusing on the next 25 months.

Coun Jack Scott, cabinet member for transport and sustainability, said: “These announcements are weak, vague and feeble. This is a huge missed opportunity to create the greener and more sustainable Britain that we all need.

“It’s ridiculous to have a plan spanning 25 years. A 25 month plan is needed, with real action, vision and tough laws to make it a reality. Most concerning of all is the lack of real action.

“There are no new laws planned and many of these announcements, such as on air quality or climate change, are simply repeating and repackaging previous announcements.

“We absolutely need to increase recycling rates, but this shouldn’t extend to rehashing government statements and then pretending they are new. Britain deserves a government that will nurture and cherish our green and beautiful island, not this threadbare bodge job.”

Environmental groups are also critical. Greenpeace UK’s Executive Director John Sauven said: “The environment is now a mainstream concern in this country, with millions of people caring deeply about it. Theresa May has a unique opportunity to rise to the challenge and make Britain a global leader in environmental protection. She should not waste it.”

And Chief Executive of Friends of the Earth, Craig Bennett added: "A long-term vision for protecting our environment is essential, but the Government can’t keep turning a blind eye to the urgent action needed now to protect our health and planet from toxic air and climate-wrecking pollution. It’s time to stop tinkering at the margins and get to the heart of the problems.”