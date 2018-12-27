Green-fingered Sheffield students awarded for gardens they designed

A team of green-fingered students are celebrating after winning an award for a garden they designed.

Students from Ecclesfield School, Chapeltown Road, won the Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) annual Green Plan It Challenge for the South Yorkshire region.

The garden design competition saw over 40 keen gardeners, aged 12 to 14, work with industry professionals, including garden designers and horticulturists, to design a green space for their school or local community.

The winning team presented their imaginative 3D design for an outdoor classroom to a panel of experts.

Aimed at bringing the curriculum alive, the garden reflected lesson content with sunflowers representing Van Gogh, poppies symbolising World War One and wildlife habitats demonstrating science teaching.

King Edward VII School, Glossop Road, was also given the pupils’ choice award for its hydroponic green wall system with colourful flowers.

Participating schools now have the chance to apply for up to £2,000 worth of funding to turn their design into reality.

Andrea Van-Sittart, RHS Head of Community Outreach, said: “I’m always amazed at the creative and detailed designs dreamed up by pupils after just ten weeks, with many opting to tackle some of today’s greatest challenges, from food sustainability to wildlife conservation and mental wellbeing.

“I hope the schools inspire their peers to get involved in gardening.”

Also taking part in the Green Plan It Challenge for the South Yorkshire region were Kirk Balk Academy, Barnsley, and Parkside Community School, Chesterfield.