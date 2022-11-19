At just before 4pm this afternoon, It was announced by National Railway Enquiries that there was disruption on the railway services in South Yorkshire, between Doncaster, and York and Selby, which was expected until 7pm.

Shortly afterwards, unconfirmed reports were being made of a serious incident on the railway, based on announcements which had been made on trains. Unconfirmed reports were coming through that someone had died. British Transport Police was contacted by the Star, but has not replied to the enquiry. It is not know what the exact location of the incident was.

However LNER have now revealed what the police incident was. They have stated this afternoon on their social media accounts: “It is with great sadness I advise that a person has been struck by a train between #Doncaster and York. As a consequence, all lines between Doncaster and York have been blocked.”

File picture of LNER train. Services have been disrupted today after an emergency incident affecting South Yorkshire's trains

Although the lines are now back open, there has been disruption throughout the day as a result of a police incident which started several hours ago. Many passenges were told to take trains via Sheffield and East Midlands Railway.

At 5.21pm, National Railway Enquiries announced lines had reopened following the earlier incident. They warned trains running to and from these stations may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 45 minutes or revised whilst services returned to normal.

Shortly before 7pm National Rail revised its estimates, stating disruption was now expected until 8pm. No further detail of the incident have been released.

Comments on Twitter made in response to the LNER announcement have urged people going through problems to contact the Samaratans.