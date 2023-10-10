News you can trust since 1887
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Graves Park: New photo appears to solve mystery of 'crocodile' in Sheffield park

Intrigued by the mystery, one park user headed up to the pond to see if they could spot the 'beast' lurking in the pond.

By Robert Cumber
Published 10th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Visitors to a popular Sheffield park can rest easy, it would seem, after a new photo appears to show the reality behind a suspected crocodile sighting.

This photo, taken at Graves Park in Sheffield, appears to show the log which was mistaken for a crocodile

The Star last week shared a photo which the man who took it said he believed showed a crocodile in the top pond at Graves Park.

The Friends of Graves Park and wildlife experts had their suspicions it was a log, though Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust did say that terrapins had been found in the area before and crocodiles were known to have been discovered living in the wild elsewhere in the UK.

They didn't find a crocodile, but they did take this photo which appears to show conclusively how what had appeared from the angle the photo was taken to be a crocodile's head was in fact nothing more dramatic than a log.

A huge survey of the park's flora and fauna has been taking place and it appears this is one unwanted visitor that will not have to be added to the wealth of different species thriving there.

