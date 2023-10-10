Graves Park: New photo appears to solve mystery of 'crocodile' in Sheffield park
Intrigued by the mystery, one park user headed up to the pond to see if they could spot the 'beast' lurking in the pond.
Visitors to a popular Sheffield park can rest easy, it would seem, after a new photo appears to show the reality behind a suspected crocodile sighting.
The Star last week shared a photo which the man who took it said he believed showed a crocodile in the top pond at Graves Park.
The Friends of Graves Park and wildlife experts had their suspicions it was a log, though Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust did say that terrapins had been found in the area before and crocodiles were known to have been discovered living in the wild elsewhere in the UK.
They didn't find a crocodile, but they did take this photo which appears to show conclusively how what had appeared from the angle the photo was taken to be a crocodile's head was in fact nothing more dramatic than a log.
A huge survey of the park's flora and fauna has been taking place and it appears this is one unwanted visitor that will not have to be added to the wealth of different species thriving there.