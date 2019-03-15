Grassroots meet-up for Sheffield community workers

Community activists of Sheffield are joining together to create a local network for grassroots workers.

The team held its first ‘Community Organiser’s Meet-up’ at Rotherham Federation of Communities and is now looking ahead to another at Sharrow Community Forum.

The event is open to anyone who is involved in communities and grassroots who works to support local people.

It is hoped the meet up will create a network which will discover new ways to strengthen community projects and share ideas.

Those in attendance will also find out how to access further training and feed into the national network.

South Yorkshire Regional Co-ordinator from Rotherham Federation Vicky Hilton said: “The meet up is part of a national project bringing people together all over Sheffield.

“Through the events we offer different types of training that people may not know is available.

“Those who work in grassroots and those who want to find out about the work of those who do should come along and get involved.”

Speakers from Sharrow Lantern Carnival and Timebuilders Sheffield will discuss their thoughts on community work.

Penny Thompson from the Rotherham Federation of Communities will also speak on the night and a free evening meal will be provided by St Mary’s Church.

The event will take place at Sharrow Community Forum on Tuesday, March 26.

The event is open to everyone but numbers are limited. To confirm your attendance email info@rotherfed.org or call 01709 368515.