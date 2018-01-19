Grandchildren of Sheffield school's first ever teacher present piece of history

A Sheffield school rewound the clock to celebrate the achievements of its first ever teacher.

When King Edward VII School opened in Broomhill in 1905, the Reverend Francis Brown was the first member of staff appointed by then headteacher Dr James Hichens.

The former Sheffield teacher went on to become headmaster at a prestigious Australian school

He joined as head of mathematics but was promoted to 'second master' before leaving in 1911 for a new challenge in Australia.

There, he took the reins at the prestigious Geelong Grammar School in Victoria, near Melbourne, where Prince Charles briefly studied during the 1960s.

He remained in charge there until 1929, before retiring and returning to live in England, where he died in 1939.

More than a century after he bade farewell to King Edward VII School, Ian and Sarah Brown returned to their grandfather's former workplace to present a piece of its history - the clock he was given as a leaving gift.

Ian and Sarah Brown present their grandfather's old clock to headteacher Linda Gooden

They presented the timepiece to headteacher Linda Gooden and chair of governors Barbara Walsh, with John Parr, president of the Old Edwardians, also there for the historic handover on Monday.

Ms Gooden said: "King Edward VII School is deeply proud of its history and of those who have contributed to its success over time. It was a privilege to receive this significant, unique and beautifully crafted clock with all its intricate mechanisms from Ian and Sarah Brown."

The school plans to showcase the clock in the display cabinets near its entrance, which already hold numerous artefacts from throughout its history.