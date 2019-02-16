Grade II-listed Sheffield farmhouse where couple died in fire set to go under the hammer

A Grade II-listed 16th century farmhouse in Sheffield where a couple died in a fire is set to go under the hammer.

Spout House, in Stannington, is believed to date from 1545, with additions made in 1678 and a cottage built prior to 1423.

Spout House in Stannington, which is up for auction

The extensive property, with 1.3 acres of land, also includes a large stone cow shed.

The building was damaged in a fire in 2016 in which Leonard and Freda Ewing, who were both in their 90s and were described as a ‘private but lovely’ couple, sadly died.

The house, which requires complete restoration, is listed for auction by Mark Jenkinson & Son, with a guide price of £475,000.

Adrian Little, head of the firm’s auction department, said: “The Grade II-listed house of historical interest on Spout Lane was damaged by a fire in 2016 which tragically led to the deaths of its two elderly residents.

“Located on the fringe of Stannington adjoining open countryside, the farmhouse is in a very poor state of repair but would suit a buyer looking for a large-scale refurbishment project.

“The site lies within an area adopted as ‘Residential’ within the adopted Unitary Development Plan for Sheffield and part of the site is thought to be suitable for what could be an exclusive residential development, subject to the required consents.”

“There is real scope for development thanks to the enviable setting and, as such, this lot is likely to attract a lot of interest.”

Other properties up for sale at the auction include the former Frecheville Hotel pub in Sheffield, which has a reserve of just £30,000, amd a former church in Bircotes, Doncaster, with permission in principle for the erection of two to four dwellings.

The auction is due to take place at Sheffield United’s Platinum Suite on Tuesday, February 26 at 2pm.