Grade II-listed pub in Sheffield sells for two-and-a-half times guide price at auction

A Grade II-listed 18th-century pub in Sheffield has been sold at auction for £250,000 - more than two-and-a-half times its £95,000 guide price.

Farfield Inn, in Neepsend, was built in the 1750s and survived the Great Flood of 1854 but was gutted in the 2007 deluge and remains in a sorry state, with complete restoration required.

Auctioneer Adrian Little (photo: Mark Jenkinson and Son)

But that didn't stop the historic coaching inn on Neepsend Lane generating huge interest when it went under the hammer yesterday.

Auctioneer Adrian Little, of Mark Jenkinson and Son, said: "It's a very strong sale, which was well, well above our expectations.

"I think there was a lot of interest because there's so much happening in the area, especially with the plans to regenerate the Ski Village site.

"It may be a while before the buzz around Kelham Island will spread that far, but this is a landmark building with the opportunity for residential upstairs and some sort of commercial use downstairs. It has huge potential."

This house on Westbourne Road sold for 700,000 (photo: Mark Jenkinson and Son)

It is not known at this stage who purchased the pub or what their plans are for the property.

Farfield Inn was one of 18 lots sold by the auction firm at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium on Tuesday for a total of £2.21 million.

Another highlight was a five-bedroom detached house on Westbourne Road, near the Botanical Gardens, which had more than 100 viewings before selling for £700,000 - well over the £450,000 guide price.

Mark Jenkinson and Son sold 88.3 per cent of lots listed last year, generating £27,108,250.

Its next auction is due to take place on February 27, with a police station, dentists and community centre among the properties up for grabs.