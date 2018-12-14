GP surgery in Sheffield hit by power cut

A GP surgery in Sheffield has been hit by a power cut today.

Dovercourt Surgery on Skye Edge Avenue, in Manor, was forced to close after being left without electricity this morning.

Skye Pharmacy, which is also within The Dovercourt Centre, was affected too.

They were among a handful of properties in that area left without power, according to Northern Powergrid.

It said the outage was reported at 8.10am and engineers now hope to restore the supply by 2pm today.

One patient, who asked not to be named, said she had turned up this morning and found the gates shut, with dozens of patients outside.

She said there was no notice to say why it was closed but she was later told by an electrician that a power cable had been severed while roadworks were carried out nearby.

“There was no one available onsite to advise patients regarding children's and patients’ appointments,” she added.

“Also, prescriptions are unavailable until next week, so what are patients who have run out meant to do?”

The Star has attempted to call the surgery but there is no dialling tone, which would appear to confirm the reports.

The Star has also contacted NHS England, which is responsible for GP surgeries, and is awaiting a response.

It is not known at this stage when the GP surgery and pharmacy are expected to reopen.