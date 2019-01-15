Government’s air pollution plan branded ‘absolutely hopeless’ by Sheffield Council chief 

A Government plan to tackle air pollution has been branded ‘absolutely hopeless’ by a senior Sheffield councillor.

In the Clean Air Strategy, the Government promises to set a ‘bold new goal’ to reduce potentially harmful particulates across much of the country by 2030.

Councillor Jack Scott.

The report sets out a ‘world leading plan’ to do this in a number of ways such as imposing restrictions on the use of wood burners, while farms will also be subject to new pollution-cutting incentives.

But the scheme has been widely condemned by environmental groups as being too vague and lacking in detail.

Councillor Jack Scott, cabinet member for development and transport at Sheffield Council, added his voice to the chorus of criticism today.

He said: “Humans can live for three weeks without food and three days without water, but only three minutes without air. So you would expect the government to take illegal air pollution much more seriously.

“These are just vague targets, no details and no new investment. It is absolutely hopeless. The Government’s first duty is to protect its citizens, but there is nothing in this plan that gives us any confidence that this public health emergency is now going to be tackled.

“In Sheffield, we have developed credible, fair and bold plans to improve our air quality. Our city needs the government to support us to make the improvements we need, such as a new Clean Air Act, a national diesel scrappage scheme and proper investment in public transport strategy.”

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs highlighted how a pollutant called particulate matter is of particular concern as this can get embedded in a person’s body and become harmful to organs when breathed in.

Last year Sheffield was named as one of 40 towns and cities that exceed air pollution limits set by the World Health Organization.

The Clean Air Strategy pledges that fine particulate concentrations will be reduced below the WHO safe level "across much of the country" by 2030.

To help meet this, the Government is looking at banning the most polluting log burners. They are also consulting on limiting the sale of wet wood, the type found on garage forecourts.

There will also be financial rewards for farmers who reduce ammonia emissions.

The government is expected to publish a new report within the next few months giving more detail on what actions will be needed to meet the clean air targets.