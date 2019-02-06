Government chiefs praise Sheffield primary school top three per cent nationally for student progress

Government chiefs have penned a letter of praise to a Sheffield primary school after they were ranked within the top three per cent of schools across England in terms of pupil progress.

Lowfield Primary School in London Road received the personal letter from Education Secretary Damian Hinds MP, and Minister of State for School Standards, Nick Gibb MP praising them for the ‘very high’ level of progress children make while attending the school.

Lowfield Primary School, in Sheffield

In their letter they highlighted the school’s progress scores of 5.6, 4.9 and 6.1 in English reading, writing and maths respectively which places the school in the top three per cent when compared to others nationally.

They congratulated staff and pupils for their progress between Key Stage 1 and the end of Key Stage 2, saying: “We want to equip every child with the fluency in reading, writing and mathematics necessary to prepare them for a successful secondary education and beyond, and your school has provided this.”

Lowfield Primary School Headteacher Chris Holder

Christopher Holder, Headteacher of Lowfield and National Leader of Education said “I am really pleased that, yet again, the sustained hard work of our school has been recognised and that the local community continues to have a school it can be rightly proud of.”

The inner city school, which has received similar letters in both 2013 and 2018, currently has 387 pupils.

Of those, 89 per cent speak English as an additional language with over 39 different languages actually spoken by pupils at the school.

Lowfield Primary School also has one of the highest mobility rates in the city, meaning they have a number of students which join and leave throughout the year.