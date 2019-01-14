Google Maps unearths brilliant piece of hidden artwork at Sheffield shopping centre 

Have your say

There are lots of fantastic pieces of street art in Sheffield for visitors to marvel at.

From the likes of Pete McKee to Frau Isla there are some beautiful murals, artwork and grafitti adorning the sides of pubs, buildings and shop shutters.

Fox Valley Retail Park

But, it appears there’s also some brilliant artwork that’s hidden away from members of the public.

Google Maps has revealed that there is another piece of artwork hidden away on top of a building at Fox Valley Retail Centre.

The artwork shows a fox sitting inside a Sandersons basket and can be found on top of the building housing Costa, Home Bargains and Aldi.

The department store opened in 2016 by Deborah Holmes who was also a partner in Dransfield Properties; the development firm behind the Fox Valley shopping centre.

Hidden artwork at Fox Valley - Google Maps

Tragically, Deborah died of cancer on January 2, aged just 56, with the department store closing for the day on Saturday as a mark of respect.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Sandersons said: “Thank you for all the messages of love and support for our founder and managing director, Deborah Holmes, who passed away on January 2.

"We have a collection for St Luke's Hospice in Deborah’s memory in the store.

“Sandersons will be closed on Saturday, January 12 as a mark of respect.

“Thank you for respecting Deborah’s memory and her family’s privacy at this difficult time.”

Sandersons Facebook page is now awash with tributes to a woman described as a ‘beautiful lady inside and out’, whose ‘beautiful personality never changed and will live on through all who had the pleasure to know her’.

Deborah’s funeral will be held at St Mary’s Church, in Bolsterstone, Sheffield, this Saturday at 10am, followed by a private cremation.