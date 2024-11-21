Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Google’s Rise of the Half Moon has returned for November.

It is celebrating the final half moon of the month in the form of an interactive game.

But how can you play it - and how long is it?

Google has brought back its interactive Rise of the Half Moon Doodle- but you only have a few hours to play it. The monthly recurring card game is back and you can test your knowledge of the lunar cycle.

The search engine is known for its beautiful and eye-catching doodles, which appear semi-regularly and celebrate everything from the last half moon of the month to important figures from history and beloved food dishes. But in a delightful twist, the Google Doodle for today (November 21) is an interactive game.

Users can play the tarot inspired card game, but only have until midnight - or they risk missing out. Here’s all you need to know:

What is today’s Google Doodle?

The Google Doodle for November 21 is Rise of the Half Moon. Photo: Google | Google

The Rise of the Half Moon is a recurring interactive game that has been cropping up on Google in recent months. It appears on the final half moon of the month - which happens to be on November 21 this month.

The game invites you to play against the moon to test your knowledge of the lunar cycle. You may have noticed it in previous months but not realised it is a game.

How to play Rise of the Half Moon?

To play the Google Doodle game, all you have to do is click on the graphic when you open up the search engine today (November 21). It will bring up the interactive card game and give you the chance to play against the moon.

The search engine explains in a post on its doodle website: “You’ll be over the (half) moon about this Doodle game series! Join the celestial card game where players must connect the phases of the lunar cycle to earn points and against the November Half Moon.

“If you’re skilled enough to beat the moon, you might just be rewarded. Play through nine new boards to unlock November’s four new wildcards!”

Have you tried out the Google Doodle game today? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].