The tech giant said it was "complying with the order and reviewing the implications", but assured Huawei users that their current phones would continue to work.

Last week, US president Donald Trump signed an executive order effectively banning the Chinese firm from using US technology without government permission.

Google has blocked Chinese communications company Huawei from using apps on its phones, it is reported - Steve Parsons/PA Wire

"For users of our services, Google Play and the security protections from Google Play Protect will continue to function on existing Huawei devices," a Google spokesman said.

The block is likely to prevent future updates to Android reaching Huawei devices.

Key Google apps such as the Google Play Store, Gmail and Google Maps may also not appear on future Huawei devices.

Instead, the Chinese firm would be reliant on the version of Android available through an open source licence, which is vastly more limited in its features.

Huawei has not commented on the block.

Industry analyst Ben Wood from CCS Insight said the cut-off could have "considerable implications" for Huawei's gadgets business.

"We still don't have a clear understanding of what Google has told Huawei and what elements of the Android operating system may be restricted, so it remains unclear what the ramifications will be," he said.

"However, any disruption in getting updates to the software or the associated applications would have considerable implications for Huawei's consumer device business.

"People who currently own Huawei smartphones do not need to worry. At present any measures would only affect future devices and future updates. Google has publicly stated that its App Store, Google Play, and security updates from Google Play Protect will continue working on existing Huawei devices.

"However, until we have a clear understanding of what exact measures Google has decided to take it is impossible to second-guess the impact on future devices."

Huawei has previously confirmed it has been working on its own mobile operating system for use in the event of such blocks, something Mr Wood said now appeared likely.

"Huawei has been working hard on developing its own App Gallery and other software assets in a similar manner to the work it has done on developing its own chipsets for phones," he said.

"There is little doubt these efforts are part of its desire to control its own destiny.

"Last year, CCS Insight predicted that tensions between China and the US would present a strong incentive for Chinese companies to create their own operating system for smart devices. Given recent developments that seems more likely than ever."

The UK Government has said it is yet to make a decision on whether to allow another part of Huawei's business, its telecoms equipment, to be a part of new 5G networks in the UK.

Retired brigadier general Robert Spalding, the former senior director for strategy at the National Security Council, wrote in the Daily Telegraph that the UK "must recognise" the strength of US feeling on Huawei.

He wrote: "Other nations must not make the mistake of thinking President Trump's recent executive order banning companies like Huawei from US networks is merely an afterthought of the trade war.