GoodGym Sheffield is on the search for voluntary work

A popular Sheffield running group is on the search for new organisations to volunteer for.

Good Gym Sheffield is a team of runners who run to an organisation each week to volunteer.

It’s 2019 calendar is already full up until July but is now looking for other groups who need help to come forward.

GoodGym Sheffield's trainer Tom Mutton said: “We start at the Showroom Cinema at 6.45pm and are back for 8.15pm. We help the organisation with whatever they need doing, usually physical activity such as painting walls or filling up stocks or even leafletting and the we’ll run back.

“We’d like to work with as many organisations as possible.”

The Sheffield-based group started two years ago with a team of 5 which has now grown to around 35 runners.

Tom added: “We can get a lot done in the 45 minutes we have as long as the group we’re visiting has all the resources ready for us.”

So far the team has carried out 3,679 good deeds within a 5-10km distance for organisations in the City.

Tom said: “GoodGym is really time efficient, so many people want to volunteer in the community and get fitter and this is a great way to combine both.

“It’s not like your usual running club. As long as you can run 5K without stopping you can join, there’s no elitism.

“One thing many runners have told me is the club is a great way to get to know different parts of the City, especially if you're new to Sheffield and wanting to meet new people too.”

The group also holds ‘Coach Runs’ where runners are paired up with isolated people in Sheffield.

Tom said: “Team members run out to visit these people during the week who maybe have friends and families with busy lives or no family at all.

“It also puts an element of reasoning behind the runner to make sure they do weekly activity.”

To speak to the team about volunteer work, email getinvolved@goodgym.org, call 0203 432 3920 or get in touch via social media.

If you would like to self refer or refer a family member for a Coach Run, visit the Good Gym website here.