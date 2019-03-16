Good Samaritans help Sheffield woman blown over in strong winds

Good Samaritans who rushed to the aid of an elderly woman blown over as strong winds buffeted Sheffield have been praised by the woman's daughter.

The woman was outside The Sword Dancer pub in Handsworth when she was sent tumbling yesterday afternoon.

Handsworth Road, outside The Sword Dancer pub, where the woman was blown over in the strong winds (pic: Google)

READ MORE: Man on attempted murder arrest after woman suffers suspected stab wound in Sheffield

A number of drivers reportedly stopped their cars and ran to her aid, and the woman’s daughter has since taken to Facebook to thank everyone who helped.

“My mum fell on her face and dislodged a tooth. She is a bit shook up but otherwise fine,” she said.

READ MORE: Video shows moment tree crashes down outside Sheffield church hall hosting children’s party

“Thank you to her neighbour who helped her and for all that were concerned. It’s much appreciated.”