'Good night, God Bless champ' - Sheffield trainer Glyn Rhodes' tribute to boxer Scott Westgarth

Sheffield boxing trainer Glyn Rhodes has thanked the boxing community for its support and paid tribute to Scott Westgarth who died after a winning a fight on Saturday.

Former boxer Mr Rhodes, who trained Mr Westgarth at his Sheffield Boxing Centre, said the heartfelt messages of love were 'greatly appreciated'.

In a post on the centre's Facebook page, he said: "From all at Sheffield boxing centre., today our hearts are broken as we have to share the devastating news that one of our ‘family’ has sadly passed away over the weekend whilst pursuing his dreams.

"Our only thoughts are with his immediate family and friends at this time. Scott truly was a member of the SBC unit and from the ‘babies’ to the old timers was loved by everyone.

"The heartfelt messages of love and support are greatly appreciated and a comfort at this time. Goodnight godbless champ."

READ MORE: Sheffield-trained boxer dies after winning fight in Doncaster

Westgarth had earned a win on points over ten hard fought rounds against Dec Spellman in an English title eliminator at The Dome in Doncaster on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old suffered a knockdown, but also downed Spellman on his way to a victory considered by many as an upset. He conducted post-fight interviews but then collapsed in the dressing room afterwards and was taken to Sheffield's Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

His promoter, Stefy Bull, confirmed the devastating news on social media this morning.

READ MORE: Boxing comment: RIP Sheffield boxer Scott Westgarth, whose death is announced this morning