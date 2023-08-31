News you can trust since 1887
Golfers raise £5,000 plus in memory of mum and daughter Jayne and Faye

More than a hundred golfers took to the greens at Hillsborough Golf Club to raise money in memory of Wadsley mum and daughter Jayne and Faye Downing.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 31st Aug 2023, 08:30 BST

Faye was just 29 when she lost her battle against breast cancer in 2022, leaving two small children, six-year-old Freddie and Marnie, who is three.

As a tribute, Faye’s dad Clive decided to host a special fundraising event on the greens at the Hillsborough club, where he is a lifelong member.

And by the time the last shot had been played, the 26 teams had raised £2,760.67 for St Luke’s Hospice, where Faye was a patient in the final stages of her illness.

Ellie receives a cheque from Clive at Hillsborough Golf ClubEllie receives a cheque from Clive at Hillsborough Golf Club
Ellie receives a cheque from Clive at Hillsborough Golf Club

Money was also raised for the Alzheimer’s Society, in memory of Clive’s wife Jayne, who died in June this year after being diagnosed with the condition in 2015.

“There are so many people I want to thank, including Hillsborough Golf Club, family and friends who supported the event and my daughter Hannah, who has been a real rock through all this difficult time for the family,” said Clive.

The fundraising now continues for Clive, who has signed up to take part in the Sheffield 10k.

And he will also be urging friends to take to the greens with him again in 2024, with another fundraiser at Hillsborough Golf Club already booked in for July 12.

