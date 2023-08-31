Golfers raise £5,000 plus in memory of mum and daughter Jayne and Faye

More than a hundred golfers took to the greens at Hillsborough Golf Club to raise money in memory of Wadsley mum and daughter Jayne and Faye Downing.

Faye was just 29 when she lost her battle against breast cancer in 2022, leaving two small children, six-year-old Freddie and Marnie, who is three.

As a tribute, Faye’s dad Clive decided to host a special fundraising event on the greens at the Hillsborough club, where he is a lifelong member.

And by the time the last shot had been played, the 26 teams had raised £2,760.67 for St Luke’s Hospice, where Faye was a patient in the final stages of her illness.

Money was also raised for the Alzheimer’s Society, in memory of Clive’s wife Jayne, who died in June this year after being diagnosed with the condition in 2015.

“There are so many people I want to thank, including Hillsborough Golf Club, family and friends who supported the event and my daughter Hannah, who has been a real rock through all this difficult time for the family,” said Clive.

The fundraising now continues for Clive, who has signed up to take part in the Sheffield 10k.