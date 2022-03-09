Golden retriever rescued after falling into lake at South Yorkshire golf club
Fire crews mounted a rescue operation after a golden retriever got stuck in deep mud in a lake at a South Yorkshire golf club.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews raced to Grange Park Golf Club in Rotherham yesterday after reports that the dog had got itself stuck in deep mud.
A member of the public had attempted to rescue the dog, narrowly avoided getting into difficulty themselves, before abandoning the attempt.
Crews used inflatable walkways to reach the dog and bring her back to safety.
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Penny the Golden Retriever was unharmed and none the worse for her experience, although she will need a good bath!
“A fantastic effort by control room staff, and crews from Elm Lane, Aston Park and Dearne.
“Remember, if your four legged friend gets in trouble in the water, don't put your self at risk. Call us on 999.”