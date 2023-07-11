Go wild in the country with Roundabout

The charity’s first Wild Weekend will take participants to the Ogwen Valley in Wales, where they will live off the grid for three days and put their survival skills and nerves to the test.

Roundabout Events Fundraiser Denise Lawrenson explained: “You’ll be living alongside experienced guides from Hepworth Adventures for three days from September 15 to 17 as you forage through the wild to catch and cook your own food, gather your own drinking water, set up camp out in the open and abseil, swim and trek across the rolling Welsh hills.

“This is quite unlike any other fundraising event we are holding this year and will definitely appeal to anybody with a taste for adventure and anybody looking for a complete digital detox - no phones, no devices, no Internet, no social media and absolutely no contact with the rest of the world.

Roundabout's Wild Weekend - picture by Anthony Humphreys

“There’s a £50 entry fee and then all that we ask is that everybody sets themselves a £250 fundraising target.

“We’ve already had sign-ups for this great adventure but some places are still available for anybody who wants to experience a real weekend of challenges.”