Go on a 'date' with Sheffield Lord Mayor

Sheffield’s new Lord Mayor Councillor Magid Magid has tweeted that he wants residents to get in touch if they would like to accompany him on official engagements.

The Green Councillor, who was sworn into the role earlier this month, does not have an official consort, but has previously stated that he will take a range of people to official events.

Tweeting on Tuesday, May 29, he said: “If you fancy being my consort/date/+1 for some of my duties today, send me a DM! We'll pick you up, look after you and then drop you off.”