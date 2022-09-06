A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed the road traffic collision took place on Gleadless Road, Gleadless Townend, earlier today (Tuesday, September 6).

They continued: “Police were called at around 12pm this afternoon to reports of a road traffic collision in Gleadless Road. It is reported that a car and a pedestrian were in collision.

“The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital via ambulance.

The scene in Gleadless Townend this afternoon after a pedestrian suffered 'serious injuries' during a collision on Gleadless Road. Picture: Cammy Lane

“Gleadless Road and Ridgewood Road at the junction with Hollinsend Road are closed to allow emergency services to attend.

“Tram and bus routes are expected to be affected. Please plan your route and avoid the area if you can.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach Supertram said that the lines are blocked as a result of the collision, affecting blue route services operating between Halfway, Birley Lane, Gleadless Townend and Malin Bridge while incident is ongoing.

The 18 and 51 bus services are currently being diverted.

Motorists are advised to avoid Gleadless Townend while police deal with the aftermath of the collision. Picture: Cammy Lane

Police were also called out to another serious collision in Gleadless on Sunday, September 3, involving a bicycle on White Lane.

The rider of the bicycle, a man in his 30s, remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

A SYP spokesperson confirmed yesterday that a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

They continued: “It is believed that the vehicle involved was an electric bicycle, which was taken from the scene prior to police attendance but has now been recovered by officers.”

Anyone with information on today’s collision should call police on 101.

You can also contact the force concerning Sunday’s crash, using incident number 706 of September 4.