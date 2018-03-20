Gleadless gets transformation

Gleadless Valley Wildlife Trust is set to receive over £4,000 from TransPennine Express, in partnership with the Forestry Commision.

The money will be used to restore the area’s ‘green-lung’ - including ancient woodland, wildflower meadow areas and old hedgerow. Volunteers from across the local community will be encouraged to get involved through a series of planned outdoor activities.

Community and environmental projects across the North of England and Scotland were invited to apply for grants of up to £5,000 as part of the TPE Transform fund, and 12 were selected to share in a pot of £50,000.

William Fairhead, from the Gleadless Valley Wildlife Trust, said: “The Gleadless Valley Wildlife Trust is very pleased to have received a generous £4,400 Transform Grant from TransPennine Express. This will help us to restore and improve an ancient woodland, wildflower meadow areas and old hedgerows within the extensive and rich urban green spaces of Gleadless Valley, Sheffield.

“We will be carrying out this work over the next 12 months, and it will include a programme of friendly volunteer and outdoor activities to benefit local people’s wellbeing and connection to nature.”