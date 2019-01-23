Girl, three, released from hospital after horror death crash in Sheffield which claimed four lives

A three-year-old girl injured in a horror crash in Sheffield which claimed four lives has been released from hospital after more than two months.

Livia Matova was left fighting for life after a stolen car being chased by the police ploughed into a people carrier on Main Road, Darnall on Friday, November 9.

The scene of fatal collision on Main Road, Darnall, last November

The young girl’s grandparents died in the smash along with their family friend and his young son.

Elliott and Declan Bower, from the Manor estate, were on the run from the police when the stolen Volkswagen Golf they were travelling in crashed into a VW Touran.

The men were wanted by South Yorkshire Police last year over a number of serious offences and their photographs were circulated by the force as they attempted to evade arrest.

During their time on the run the fugitive brothers posted a photograph of themselves on Facebook to taunt the police when officers appealed for information on their whereabouts.

Declan, aged 23, was wanted for questioning over an attempted murder, serious assault and driving while disqualified. Elliott, 18, was wanted in connection with a serious assault, failing to attend court and failing to have a drug assessment.

The crash claimed the lives of Touran driver Adnan Ashraf, aged 35 and his 16-month old son Mohammed Osman Mustafa Bin Adnan.

Family friends Vlasta Dunova, 41, and Miroslav Duna, 50, also died.

Young Livia Matova was seriously injured along with her mum Nikola Dunova, 22 and Adnan’s wife and Mohamed’s mum, Erika Kroscenova, 32.

They were moments away from their homes after a day trip to London when tragedy struck.

Elliott Bower, who was behind the wheel of the stolen VW Golf, has admitted four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Declan Bower pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and possession of a blade.

An 18-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and possession of cannabis.

They are to be sentenced at Doncaster Crown Court on January 28.



