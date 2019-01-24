Girl taken to hospital after collision with car in Sheffield

Have your say

A girl has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car in Sheffield this morning.

The youngster was crossing Blackstock Road, Gleadless Valley, when the collision occurred at around 8.15am.

A girl was struck by a car in Sheffield this morning

An eyewitness said the girl appeared to have been crossing Blackstock Road from behind a bus, which had just stopped.

South Yorkshire Police said the girl has been taken to hospital by ambulance and officers are at the scene.

The nature of her injuries are not yet known.

More to follow.