Girl, 6, sends heartwarming note to doctors at Sheffield Children’s Hospital for saving sister’s life

A young girl wrote a heartwarming letter to the medics at Sheffield Children’s Hospital who saved her sister’s life.

The six-year-old also decided to raise money by singing songs from hit film, The Greatest Showman at the end of her driveway.

Daisy's letter - Credit: SWNS

Adorable Daisy Montague gave the £30 she made alongside a heartwarming letter as a thank you to staff for their hard work in keeping her baby sister, Sienna, alive.

Her heartfelt efforts came little Sienna, now three, nearly died when she contracted viral meningitis at four-days-old.

But Sienna battled back from the brink thanks to doctors at Sheffield Children’s Hospital and she was discharged after 10 days.

Little Daisy approached her mum asking if she could raise money for the hospital to show her gratitude.

Daisy Montague, right, with her little sister Sienna - Credit: SWNS

She sang songs from the Greatest Showman during her village scarecrow week and sometimes waited on her doorstep for an hour before people began to show up.

She collected donations in a tommee tippee drinks cup and amazingly managed to raise £30 during a fundraising drive three weeks ago.

Daisy, who has been practising her joined up writing at primary school, then penned a handwritten letter on pink card addressed, aptly, “dear sirs”.

It read: “Dear sirs, my name is Daisy. I am six-years-old. My little sister Sienna is three.

“When she was a little baby she nearly died of viral meningitis. The clever doctors and nurses saved her.

“I have raised £30 by singing the songs from the Greatest Showman to people walking past my driveway whilst we had our scarecrow up during our village scarecrow week.

“I hope you can put it to good use for other poorly children. Love Daisy.”

Her proud mum Hannah Montague, 36, who lives in Wingerworth near Chesterfield, was left in tears by her daughter’s sweet gesture.

The solicitor said: “This was just Daisy’s idea of her own doing and we are thrilled to bits with her.

“Our scarecrow was the Greatest Showman and she just asked me as we were making the scarecrow if she could go outside and raise money.

“She always has little enterprising ideas like selling pictures for 10p on the driveway.

“She collected the funds in a tommee tippee drinks cup and I just wrote a cheque out for her that we could send to the children’s hospital.

“She is very thoughtful and caring and considerate and it was lovely to see. It’s not like we told her to do it, she just came out with it one day.

“She hasn’t raised a huge amount but it’s the thought behind it. It restores your faith in human kindness.

“She has been practising her joined up writing at school so I knelt down with her to help her with the words but she wrote it out.

“We are just immensely proud of Daisy and so grateful for all the hard work of the doctors and nurses at the children's hospital for what they did with her little sister.”

Hannah, who is married to civil servant Alex Montague, 36, has told how Sienna nearly died after being struck down with viral meningitis.

“Sienna was very, very ill when she was four-days-old and nearly died from viral meningitis because she kept stopping breathing,”she added.

“The children's hospital were fantastic and we owe such a debt of gratitude to the doctors and nurses that cared so well for her sister.

“Sienna has now been discharged and we are still keeping an eye on her because she is only three and we won’t know until she is five if she has suffered any brain damage from the lack of oxygen.

“She is doing really well and is quite a cheeky monkey.

“Daisy was quite oblivious because she was three at the time so she stayed at her grandparents. She has been a big supporter of her sister throughout and she is very caring and considerate.”

Hospital staff were left stunned by the thoughtful gesture and a photo of the sweet missive was posted on the Sheffield Children’s Hospital Facebook page.

A caption read: “We hope this letter makes you smile as much as it has us! Daisy, you are the greatest! Happy Thursday.”

Michaela Draycott, Fundraising Support Assistant at The Children’s Hospital Charity said: “It was really touching to read such a heart-warming letter and see someone so young be so thoughtful.

“I’m certain Daisy will be a star in the future, if not as a singer than as a fundraiser.”