Girl, 3, still in hospital after horror death crash in Sheffield

A girl, aged three, remains in hospital two months after a horror death crash in Sheffield in which four others died.

Livia Matova was travelling in a people carrier which was struck by a stolen car being followed by the police on Friday, November 9.

The scene of a fatal collision on Main Road, Darnall, which claimed four lives

Her grandparents Vlasta Dunova, aged 41, and Miroslav Duna, 50, died in the crash along with family friends Adnan Ashraf, 35 and his 16-month-old son Mohammed Osman Mustafa Bin Adnan.

Livia’s mum, Nikola Dunova, 22, was seriously injured in the collision along with Adnan’s wife and Mustafa’s mum, Erika Kroscenova, 32.

The collision took place on Main Road, Darnall, after the family friends were just moments away from home after a day trip to London.

The Volkswagen Touran they were travelling in was struck by a stolen VW Golf, which was being chased by the police.

Brothers Elliott and Declan Bower, and an 18-year-old man who cannot be named for legal reasons, have pleaded guilty to 11 charges following the smash.

Elliott Bower, 18, who was driving the VW Golf, pleaded guilty to four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Declan Bower, 23, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and possession of a blade.

The 18-year-old who cannot be named pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and possession of cannabis.

The trio will be sentenced at Doncaster Crown Court on January 28.