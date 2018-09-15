Girl, 2, seriously injured in Barnsley crash after car collides with vans

A two-year-old girl in in a critical condition in hospital following a crash in the Dodworth area of Barnsley.

The child was in a grey Audi A3 which crash between the roundabout from Higham Common Road and Barnsley Business Park at around 2.20pm yesterday.

The car was travelling along Whinby Road away from the motorway and crossed on to the opposite side of the carriageway.

The Audi then collided with a white Mercedes Sprinter van and a white VW Transporter van, both travelling in the opposite direction.

A two-year-old girl, a passenger in the Audi, suffered a serious head injury as a result of the collision.

She currently remains in hospital in a critical condition.

A four-year-old boy, also a passenger in the Audi, and the driver, a 31-year-old woman, both suffered minor injuries.

A 47-year-old man travelling in the VW Transporter van was treated for minor injuries at the scene. No one else was injured in the incident.

Officers want to hear from anyone who saw what happened, in particular the driver of a HGV with a plain yellow trailer and the driver of a blue Ford KA, both travelling towards Manchester at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 498 of September 14, 2018.

