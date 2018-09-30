Girl, 15, missing from Doncaster for a week is found in Edinburgh

A girl aged 15 from Doncaster missing from home for a week has been found ‘safe and well’ in Scotland, police said.

Courtney Booth, of Stainforth, was reported missing at just before 11pm last Saturday.

The schoolgirl had contacted her mother to say she was on her way back from Harrogate, but she didn’t arrive home.

She was believed to be with Tom Fallon, a 25-year-old man from Harrogate. Police officers spent hours trawling CCTV footage to track the teenager – she was caught on camera leaving Edinburgh Waverley railway station with Fallon last Sunday, having previously been spotted at York station boarding a train to Aberdeen.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Courtney Booth has been found safe and well in Edinburgh. Thanks so much for all of your help and thanks to Police Scotland.”

The force had said the teenager’s family were ‘incredibly worried’ and her disappearance was ‘entirely out of character’.